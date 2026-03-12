Here is TSN’s Mock Draft for the 2026 NFL Draft

As the free agent market heats up in the National Football League, several major signings and trades are already beginning to influence how the upcoming draft might unfold.

The 2026 NFL Draft, scheduled for April in Pittsburgh, could take a very different direction than analysts imagined a few weeks ago.

Some decisions made by teams have already changed their priorities. For example, the arrival of running back Kenneth Walker III with the Kansas City Chiefs has already changed their priorities. data-end=”642″>Kansas City Chiefs could steer them away from offensive pick similar to the first round. The organization could instead focus on protecting its star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

With that in mind, several experts expect offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa to be selected around the ninth pick. His solid and consistent playing profile would make him an important addition to Kansas City's offensive line.

At the top of the draft, the Las Vegas Raiders could bet on promising quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. After a brilliant college season, Mendoza represents a promising prospect who could become the new face of the franchise.

Further down in the top 10, the New York Jets could improve their defensive pressure by drafting pass rush specialist>New York Jets could improve their defensive pressure by drafting pass rush specialist David Bailey, while the Arizona Cardinals could strengthen their defensive front with Arvell Reese. data-end=”1800″>Arvell Reese.

The Tennessee Titans, for their part, could offer a new target for young quarterback Ryan Tannehill.>Tennessee Titans, for their part, could offer a new target for young quarterback Cam Ward by selecting receiver Carnell Tate.

The Bengals are still looking to strengthen their defense

For the Cincinnati Bengals, the priority clearly remains defense. After already adding blitzer Bryan Cook and quarterback hunter Boye Mafe, data-end=”2357″>Boye Mafe, the team could continue in this direction in the draft.

The name of defensive tackle Rueben Bain Jr. is circulating as a potential pick at number 10. Known for his power and intensity on the defensive line, Bain could help Cincinnati address one of its biggest problems from last season: a lack of consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

With several signings and trades still to come in the NFL, teams' needs could still evolve between now and the draft. One thing is certain: the decisions made during the offseason will continue to influence franchises' strategies at this crucial moment in building their future.

