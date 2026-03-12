The Baltimore Ravens have been the subject of much discussion in the National Football League after finally giving up on a trade for star defensive player after finally giving up on a trade for star defensive player.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”> National Football League after ultimately pulling out of a trade for defensive star Maxx Crosby .

Instead, the team decided to sign formidable quarterback hunter Trey Hendrickson, a decision that divided many observers.

However, former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III came to the organization's defense. According to him, this change of course could even prove to be more advantageous for Baltimore strategically and financially. The situation involving Maxx Crosby and Ravens Trey Hendrickson quickly became one of the most debated topics of the offseason.

In a social media post, Griffin explained that general manager Eric DeCosta had managed to acquire an extremely productive player while saving several million dollars and retaining two valuable first-round draft picks.

Initially, the Ravens seemed close to completing a major trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Maxx Crosby, one of the league's top defensive players. The deal would have involved two first-round picks.

However, talks ultimately fell apart after a medical examination of the player. Shortly thereafter, Baltimore turned to Trey Hendrickson, who previously played for the Cincinnati Bengals.

This decision raised questions in the league. Some analysts suggested that Baltimore may have simply changed its mind at the last minute, even though the official version mainly cited medical concerns related to Crosby.

Despite Maxx Crosby's impressive reputation, several statistics indicate that Trey Hendrickson could offer a comparable, if not superior, impact in certain aspects of the game.

Since 2019, Hendrickson has racked up 79 quarterback sacks, compared to 69.5 for Crosby. He also has a slightly higher quarterback pressure rate, demonstrating his consistent ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

These numbers support the argument made by Robert Griffin III, who believes that Baltimore may have made a more effective move, both financially and strategically.

A strategy that remains to be completed

According to Eric DeCosta, the initial plan was to bring Hendrickson and Crosby together in the same defense to form a formidable duo on the outside lines. The failure of the deal with the Raiders would therefore have changed this strategy.

In any case, the situation involving Maxx Crosby, the Ravens, and Trey Hendrickson continues to fuel discussions throughout the NFL. Several experts believe that the Ravens will need to add another defensive player to complete their line.

If the organization manages to further strengthen its defense during the draft or at the end of free agency, this controversial decision could ultimately turn out to be a strategic move for Baltimore.

Eric Decosta just got the Baltimore Ravens Trey Hendrickson, who is a more efficient pass rusher than Maxx Crosby for $12 million less than Houston Texans' Danielle Hunter who is also 31 years old, $7 million less than Maxx Crosby's current contract and kept two 1st round picks. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 11, 2026

The Ravens have gone from rescinding a trade for Maxx Crosby to reaching an agreement with Trey Hendrickson. A comparison since 2019 … Trey Hendrickson 79 sacks 154 QB hits 12.3% pressure rate Maxx Crosby 69.5 sacks

164 QB hits 10.4% pressure rate — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 11, 2026

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said that, after losing their starting center Tyler Linderbaum to the Raiders, they were interested in pairing together Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby. But Crosby's medical exam put an end to that discussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.