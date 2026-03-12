Former NFL receiver issues stern warning to teams interested in Brandon Aiyuk

The case of Brandon Aiyuk continues to generate a lot of discussion in the NFL.

Despite his immense talent, some teams may hesitate before offering him a big contract. Former league receiver and Aiyuk's personal trainer, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, recently issued a clear warning to interested teams.

According to him, Aiyuk's athletic abilities are undeniable. Fast, explosive, and extremely dangerous with the ball, the receiver has all the tools to be one of the best players at his position in the NFL. However, his behavior over the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers raises several questions.

Houshmandzadeh claims that some of the player's decisions have surprised many observers across the league. The former receiver explains that despite a very lucrative contract, Aiyuk chose not to attend certain activities, which resulted in several significant fines.

According to him, this situation may have even led the player to give up more than $30 million in potential earnings. For many NFL executives, this type of decision remains difficult to understand, especially for such a young player who still has many years ahead of him.

The situation then became even more complicated when Aiyuk suffered an injury. Although this type of event is part of professional sports, it is mainly the way he handled the period following this incident that raises questions among some teams.

A possible signing… but under certain conditions

Despite everything, Houshmandzadeh remains convinced that Aiyuk will find a new team. The receiver's talent is too great to go unnoticed on the market. However, he strongly advises interested teams to be cautious in structuring a potential contract.

According to him, any organization that decides to bet on Aiyuk will have to include financial protections to guard against potential problems similar to those experienced in San Francisco. In fact, 49ers executives, including John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, are currently in discussions with several teams in the league to explain the events in detail.

Ultimately, the Aiyuk case remains one of the most intriguing of the offseason. Between exceptional talent and controversy, the next team that decides to take a chance on him will have to ensure that it strikes the right balance between risk and potential.

