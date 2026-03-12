David Reinbacher practices his battles during training.

For the past few days, everyone has been talking about young players Jacob Fowler and David Reinbacher. And with good reason.

Yesterday, Fowler, who wants to stay with the CH as long as possible, played a great game and earned the CH two points. As for Reinbacher, we'll have to wait a little longer before we see him with the CH.

The reason is simple: Montreal has reached its maximum number of call-ups after the trade deadline, and with the salary cap tight, it's difficult to make personnel moves. Fortunately, in four days, Kent Hughes and the organization will have room to call up theAustrian. While waiting to replace Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble, he is practicing his fighting skills in training. That's what we saw at the Rocket's practice today, ahead of tomorrow night's game against Utica.

Obviously, fighting isn't a defenseman's job, but it's still pretty funny to see, especially since he's about to replace one of the team's only real fighters (Xhekaj).

No, we won't see him drop the gloves in his first NHL game. If that happens, we'll buy a 6/49 lottery ticket. Reinbacher is much better than Xhekaj and Struble. In addition to providing stability on the right side of the blue line, he can eat up minutes, play exceptional defense, and also skillfully restart the attack.

The Austrian may never be the team's number one and/or number two defenseman – in any case, that'swhat we're asking of him anymore—but if he can become an Adam Larsson, as Mathias Brunet would say (episode 24 of Mathias et le Serpent),, that would be a victory. Every contending team needs a guy like him who can play 20 minutes a game and who can play shorthanded and at the end of the game right now. And those two situations are the team's Achilles' heels.

After a difficult start to the season, he has just regained his confidence in Laval. Is it best to call him back up now? Opinions are mixed. One thing is certain, he wouldn't be any worse than the sixth and seventh defensemen who are currently with the big club…

In a nutshell

– Good question.

Name the Canadiens players who are not with the team next season. Go. — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) March 12, 2026

– Worth listening to.