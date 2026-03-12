“Brady Tkachuk no longer wants to play for the Senators.”

Brady Tkachuk loves hotly contested games. You saw it with your own eyes during the Olympic finals and the Four Nations tournament against Canada.

Yesterday was a playoff game between the Senators and the Canadiens. It was a very important game, ultimately won by Montreal. With this loss, the Sens' chances of making the playoffs have dropped by more than 15%. And in this crucial game, did you notice the Ottawa captain?

I didn't, in any case. He was invisible, and at one point, I even thought he wasn't playing.

I'm not the only one who didn't notice him. Michel Bergeron also made this observation and, on the program JiC, he said this:

I'm breaking the news that Tkachuk no longer wants to play in Ottawa. – Michel Bergeron

“Tkachuk no longer wants to play in Ottawa, I'm breaking the news to you first”: https://t.co/EgL2eGVMHv — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 12, 2026

From the way he behaved on the ice yesterday, it looks like this…

He's not having a bad season. He has 43 points in as many games, but we remember that he was injured at the start of the season and that his comments against Canada, the country of the team he captains, caused quite a stir.

Brady Tkachuk talks about hatred ahead of the game against Canada → https://t.co/GOkZjayOOB — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 22, 2026

Imagine if Nick Suzuki were American and hehe made comments like that about Canada. That wouldn't have gone down well in Montreal…”

According to Bergeron (TVA Sports), the younger of the Tkachuk brothers wants to follow Matthew's lead and force a trade with the club that drafted him. Ottawa, which wants to win now, will have this “hot potato” to deal with in the middle of the playoff race.

Not ideal. But hey… at least the Sens got their first-round pick (32nd overall) back.

