Big Ten: A four-point game for Michael Hage

The Big Ten tournament is currently underway in the NCAA.

Michael Hage, who plays for Michigan, is part of the action. And yesterday, in what is a playoff game (quarterfinals), the Canadiens prospect stood out.

He had four assists in his team's 6-1 win over Notre Dame.

#GoHabsGo prospect Michael Hage with 4 assists in a 6-1 Michigan win over Notre Dame in the Big Ten tournament. https://t.co/4mcrPqfE4G — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 12, 2026

Even though the opposition wasn't the strongest, it was still an important match. And Hage rose to the occasion, helping his team advance to the semifinals.

That's what we expect from him. This season, he's learning to carry his club on his shoulders and dominate.

The next step? The semifinals, against Penn State and Gavin McKenna. The latter hasn't been in the news for the wrong reasons lately.

The game will take place on Saturday. And it should be noted that last month, Hage was successful against McKenna's club…

Michael Hage was on hand for both games this weekend against Gavin McKenna and the Penn State Nittany Lions! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/A5u5GGbLYy — RDS (@RDSca) February 15, 2026

Obviously, Canadiens fans and management will be following his progress. He has a chance to play in the Frozen Four and go a long way in the playoffs for a few more weeks.

We'll obviously be keeping an eye on that.

But when Michael Hage's season comes to an end, he'll have a chance to sign his first NHL contract and finish the season with the pros.

He should do so, under normal circumstances.

Overtime

Last night, there were only two games in the NHL. The Canadiens won 3-2 against Ottawa, and the Flyers beat the Capitals 4-1.

Drake Batherson was the only player to score two goals yesterday. Owen Tippett and Ivan Demidov each had a goal and an assist, while Noah Cates and Tim Stutzle each had two assists.

Tonight, however, there will be more action in the NHL.