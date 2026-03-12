Another injury for Jose Berrios

Originally, Jose Berrios was supposed to be able to go to the World Baseball Classic starting in the quarterfinals. He had received the OK to represent Puerto Rico for the rest of the tournament.

But obviously, things have changed: he did not receive the OK to be insured.

And from what we understand, it's no coincidence that the insurance companies didn't want to give him the go-ahead to continue. I say this because the experienced pitcher did not make his start today in Les Pamplemousses.

The Blue Jays announced that the pitcher had inflammation in his elbow that was “different from last year.” That's why he's resting right now instead of pitching.

José Berríos is dealing with some “different inflammation” now in his throwing elbow. A test for WBC insurance initially showed something, so the #BlueJays did their own MRI. John Schneider stressed that Berríos feels good and will continue throwing, but he won't start today. Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 12, 2026

Berrios has continued to pitch and may make his next start as scheduled at Blue Jays camp. That said, it remains a cause for concern.

After his 2025 season, let's just say we need to be wary of his health.

The pitcher says he is more concerned about losing his form if he doesn't pitch for a few days than he is about the injury itself. But that can change quickly…

At least he's not in pain.

Remember that Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, Trey Yesavage (who won't pitch much early in the season), Eric Lauer (probably in long relief) and Max Scherzer are also options in the rotation.

Shane Bieber, meanwhile, will not start the year healthy.

