Already a new destination for Maxx Crosby?

Maxx Crosby continues to generate a lot of buzz in the National Football League.

After the dramatic cancellation of his trade between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens, several observers are now speculating about the star player's next possible destination. Among the teams mentioned, the Detroit Lions are regularly coming up in discussions.

The turnaround came when Baltimore decided to pull out of the deal after Crosby's medical examination. According to several sources, the team's doctors expressed concerns about his knee, particularly after he underwent meniscus surgery. This decision immediately ended negotiations that could have sent the player to Baltimore in exchange for two first-round picks. The Detroit Lions mentioned as a possible destination

In this context, an old statement by Maxx Crosby has resurfaced and is fueling rumors of a possible move to Detroit. A native of Lapeer, Michigan, Crosby has a strong personal connection to the area. He also played college football at Eastern Michigan University, located near Detroit.

During an appearance on Good Morning Football, Crosby expressed his admiration for the Lions' recent transformation. He emphasized how impressed he was with the work accomplished by head coach Dan Campbell. The player even joked that he was “a little jealous” to see the team become a serious contender for the Super Bowl.>The player even joked that he was “a little jealous” to see the team become a serious contender for the Super Bowl, having grown up during the franchise's more difficult years.

According to NFL analyst Albert Breer, the cancellation of the trade is directly related to concerns about Crosby's knee condition. Teams often evaluate medical exam results based on the risk associated with the investment required to acquire a player.

In this case, Baltimore would have had to give up two first-round picks, which is a very high price. Ravens executives therefore decided that the medical risk was too great to complete the trade. General manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged as much.>General manager Eric DeCosta publicly acknowledged his disappointment after the deal fell through, saying he truly believed the team was close to finalizing the agreement.

For now, Maxx Crosby remains a Raider, and no new trade has been made official. However, speculation continues to swirl throughout the league.

The scenario involving the Detroit Lions remains a mere possibility, but Crosby's personal ties to Michigan and his admiration for the organization could make it an interesting option if the Raiders decide to explore other possibilities.

