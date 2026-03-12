Alexandre Texier: Not the only difficult decision awaiting Martin St-Louis

Yesterday, Alexandre Texier played… by necessity.

The Frenchman, who had been left out of the Canadiens' last few games, found a way to make himself useful on the first line, replacing Cole Caufield.

The fact that he scored a goal helped, let's say.

Alexandre shows his Texier-ity Tex is back in his bag(uette)#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/J5Q2EHy3zB — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 12, 2026

Can Martin St-Louis take him out of the lineup after he scored a goal? Because the Canadiens coach will be faced with that decision when Cole Caufield returns.

Logically, someone will have to come out.

Texier and Zachary Bolduc, who had been left out, are the most logical candidates under the circumstances. And since Bolduc hasn't scored recently…

Otherwise, would the coach dare to take out a guy like Brendan Gallagher? I doubt it, but it's still a possibility that must be on the table right now.

But that's not St. Louis' only decision.

Ultimately, he will also have to decide, as he has been doing for weeks, whether Arber Xhekaj or Jayden Struble will sit out on any given night. And that always gets people talking.

Arber Xhekaj, proud of his buddy Gally. pic.twitter.com/5q1ehvDylt — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 10, 2026

On top of that, there's the goalie situation to consider.

So, to sum up: right now, every night, Patrik Laine, Joe Veleno, and one other player have to sit out… one defenseman has to go to the stands… and only one of the three goalies can play.

Not easy, you say? Indeed.

There is a kind of rotation on defense, but not on offense, where a clearer hierarchy is in place. We'll see how, in the midst of the playoff race, the coach will keep his flock happy.

