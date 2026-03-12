2026 Profile: Houston Astros

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as has been the case for years, we are setting the stage for the season by introducing the 30 teams of Major League Baseball.

Today, the Astros are on the menu.

2025 Season

In 2025, the Astros started the season without Alex Bregman at third base. That said, the big story of the season is that another prominent figure from the last decade has taken his place: Carlos Correa. The former shortstop was acquired from the Twins during the season to play third base.

Carlos Correa spends some time signing autographs as he returns to Houston pic.twitter.com/uPu1V4onTM — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) August 12, 2025

That said, for the first time since 2017, the Astros missed the playoffs. Their 87-75 record wasn't bad, but they ran out of steam to make the playoffs.

Hunter Brown, however, was a revelation on the mound.

Additions and departures

The biggest departure is Framber Valdez. The top pitcher chose to join A.J. Hinch (and Justin Verlander, ultimately) in Detroit for the next chapter of his career.

Craig Kimbrel, Brendan Rodgers, Victor Caratini, Luis Garcia, and Mauricio Dubon have also left.

Nate Pearson, Ryan Weiss, and Nick Allen are considered notable additions, but the biggest addition is clearly the signing of Tatsuya Imai. One of the biggest pitchers on the market chose—surprise—Houston to start his Major League career.

Will he live up to expectations?

There's that Tatsuya Imai arm-side slider. Splitter was working today as well. pic.twitter.com/k4BxHvC70u — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) March 5, 2026

It's also worth remembering that Joey Loperfido is back in Houston, having been traded by the Blue Jays for Jesus Sanchez at the start of spring training in Florida.

And Cavan Biggio has joined his father's organization on a minor league deal.

Strengths and weaknesses

Hunter Brown had a breakout year in 2025. If Tatsuya Imai and guys like Spencer Arrighetti, Cristian Javier, and Lance McCullers Jr. (who is often injured) can help, the rotation will hold up… if the guys stay healthy.

But the departure of Framber Valdez will hurt.

Josh Hader (who has health issues), Bryan Abreu, Bryan King, and Eteven Okert are ones to watch in relief. Again, it's the depth that worries us in case of injury.

However, that famous depth could save the infield. If Jeremy Pena can't start the season healthy, Carlos Correa will take his place at shortstop, opening the way for Isaac Paredes to earn a spot in the lineup.

Joe Espada says Carlos Correa will step in at shortstop if Jeremy Peña isn't ready for Opening Day. pic.twitter.com/m0hMSwc3l2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 6, 2026

Jose Altuve, meanwhile, will be at second base more often. That's a good thing.

Christian Walker (will he be good?), Yordan Alvarez (will he be healthy?), Cam Smith, Jake Meyers, Joey Loperfido, Taylor Trammell, and Yainez Diaz are also names to keep in mind.

Expectations for the 2026 season

On paper, the club isn't bad. However, after missing the playoffs in 2025 and losing Valdez, there is a world in which the Astros fail to qualify once again.

With the Mariners favored to win the division, the chances are good that Houston will have to fight for a wild card spot. But do you believe they will make it back to the playoffs?

