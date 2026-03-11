“We love Montreal, but we want Patrik to play”: Laine’s wife speaks from the heart

Patrik Laine was not traded before the deadline.

The Canadiens were unable to find a partner to dance with… so they are still “stuck” with the Finn at the time of writing.

His wife talked about how it went down last Friday in a video that was posted on YouTube earlier today.

Basically, his wife explains that the couple really loves the city of Montreal. She mentions that it's an incredible market for hockey and that she loves the environment in which the couple currently lives.

But Jordan Laine also said this when talking about Patrik's future:

We love Montreal, but we want Patrik to play. – Jordan Laine

She goes on to say that she hopes her husband will get the chance to play before the end of the regular season… But you can sense in her words that she's not sure that scenario will happen.

And I'm not sure the Canadiens' management likes to hear that either…

It's normal for her to think that way.

But you have to wonder if it would have been better for the couple to see Patrik traded to give him the opportunity to play elsewhere. It's probably not going to happen in Montreal, after all… because the Canadiens already seem to have moved on from their forward. At least, there's no indication that the Finn will be seeing any ice time anytime soon. The Canadiens already have several forwards on their roster, and everything suggests that Laine is no longer part of their plans at this point.

Kent Hughes may say that Laine is not (and has not been) a nuisance to the group, but he has been healthy for weeks and has not played a single second since he started training regularly with the team again…

Oh, and the guy even had totrain as a defender during practice because there weren't enough players to do the drills properly. Usually, that's not a good sign…

