The Ravens have already replaced Maxx Crosby.

The Baltimore Ravens> Baltimore Ravens made a big splash in the free agent market by signing a major deal with quarterback hunter Trey Hendrickson .

According to multiple sources, the 31-year-old veteran has agreed to a four-year contract worth a total of $112 million with the Baltimore franchise.

This signing comes just 24 hours after the team abandoned a spectacular trade deal involving defensive star Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Ravens were reportedly willing to give up two first-round picks to acquire the star player, but the deal was ultimately canceled after Crosby failed his physical.

According to available information, the organization's doctors analyzed the player's knee MRI and detected signs that could pose a long-term risk. Although the short-term prognosis seemed encouraging, Baltimore management decided to back out. The proposed trade included the 2026 first-round pick, 14th overall, as well as the 2027 pick.

With the deal falling through, the Ravens quickly turned their attention to Hendrickson, who was among the most sought-after free agents on the market. The former Cincinnati Bengals player had also attracted interest from the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts before finally choosing Baltimore.

However, Hendrickson's last season was cut short by injuries. He played in only seven games, recording 16 tackles and four quarterback sacks. In December, he underwent surgery to repair an abdominal muscle injury, which ended his season.

A welcome addition to improve defensive pressure

Despite these recent physical issues, Hendrickson remains one of the most productive quarterback sack specialists in the NFL. Since 2021, he has accumulated 61 sacks, an impressive total that places him behind only T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, and Micah Parsons during that span.

The Ravens hope his arrival will transform their defensive pressure, an area that struggled significantly last year. The team ranked among the worst in the league in quarterback sacks and pressure rate, with no defensive end surpassing 4.5 sacks during the season. With Hendrickson in the lineup, Baltimore now hopes to return to being a dominant defense.

