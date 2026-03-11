The CH wins a four-point game against the Senators

After defeating the Leafs the night before, the Canadiens were in Ottawa to face the Senators in a crucial four-point game.

The Habs put their trust in Jacob Fowler in goal, who was called up that same day. Alexandre Texier replaced Cole Caufield, who was unable to suit up due to a virus.

Here is the Habs' lineup:

Here is the Sens lineup:

Less than two minutes into the game, the Habs' power play wreaked havoc once again.

Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky made the Senators' defense look bad. Demidov found Slaf alone in front of the net, and he didn't miss the opportunity.

Moments later, Drake Batherson scored what was probably the strangest goal of his career.

He pulled the puck back with his stick after it had crossed the goal line. All in one fluid motion.

Just before the end of the period, Alexandre Carrier was unable to clear the puck from his zone.

The puck ended up on Batherson's stick, who was alone in front of the net. He brought the puck to his strong side and beat Fowler high over his pad.

In the second period, the Canadiens lacked a bit of opportunism. Several shots missed the target when the net was practically wide open.

But Alexandre Texier managed to bring everyone back to square one. Texier skated around the net before putting the puck in the net, having just been reinstated to the lineup.

After 40 minutes of play, the score was 2-2.

In the first half of the final period, both teams looked tired.

With just over 7 minutes to go, Alex Newhook fired a shot that slipped past Linus Ullmark.

Ivan Demidov jumped on the rebound and gave the CH the lead.

The Senators pulled their goalie with two minutes left in the game.

Jacob Fowler was on fire, preventing the Senators from tying the game.

Final score: 3-2 in favor of Montreal.

The Canadiens will face Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks on Saturday, March 14, at the Bell Centre.

– By scoring the first goal of the game, Juraj Slafkovsky became the leading scorer among players aged 21 and under in Canadiens history.

– Jacob Fowler still got off to a good start. Unfortunately for him, there wasn't much he could do about the two goals he conceded. However, Fowler made several key saves when it mattered, such as just before Texier's goal.

– Alexandre Texier won his bet. He did well on the first line, replacing Cole Caufield. His last game was on February 26. In addition to scoring an important goal, Texier played a total of 14:49.

– Thanks to his assist, Lane Hutson tied his total of 66 points from last season, in 18 fewer games.