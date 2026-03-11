The Bills just saved $12 million thanks to Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills recently made significant adjustments to the contract of their star quarterback.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Josh Allen‘s contract.

According to information reported by journalist Field Yates, the organization has restructured the agreement to gain more financial flexibility in the coming seasons.

This contractual change will allow Buffalo to free up approximately $12 million from its projected 2026 payroll. Initially, Allen's salary impact was expected to reach nearly $56.4 million for that year, a significant amount that limited the team's room for maneuver.

The star quarterback signed a major contract extension with the Bills in March 2025. The six-year, $330 million deal keeps him with the Buffalo franchise through the end of the 2030 season.

Although this restructuring is primarily an administrative adjustment for Allen, it is strategic for the Bills' management. General manager Brandon Beane will now be better positioned to navigate free agency, a key part of the offseason in the National Football League season.

The team's financial situation required some quick decisions. At the beginning of the week, the Bills were still above the salary cap. To remedy the situation, the organization released a few players and made a trade involving cornerback Taron Johnson to the Washington Commanders.

On the field, Allen continues to be one of Buffalo's offensive pillars. Last season, the 29-year-old quarterback racked up 3,668 passing yards and added 579 rushing yards. He also threw 25 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions. The Bills, however, saw their playoff run come to a premature end after a close overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the second round.

The Ravens also free up space under the salary cap

On the Baltimore Ravens' side, a similar decision was made regarding the contract of star quarterback Lamar Jackson. According to Adam Schefter, the restructuring of his deal will free up nearly $40 million in the team's payroll.

This move is intended to facilitate the integration of the new contract awarded to defensive end Trey Hendrickson. However, this change will have an impact in the future, as Jackson's payroll for 2027 is now expected to climb to over $84 million.

