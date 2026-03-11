Sergei Bobrovsky: The CH was on his no-trade list.

Last week, as the National Hockey League trade deadline approached, there was talk in Montreal about Sergei Bobrovsky.

A popular question was whether the goalie could be of interest to the Canadiens, given the problems they are having in net.

In the end, the Panthers did not trade the goalie. He will finish the season in Florida, as he is in the final year of his current contract.

That said, we learned today that it would have been difficult for the CH to make a trade to bring Bobrovsky to Montreal, as the goalie has Canada on his list of teams he does not want to be traded to.

Pierre LeBrun reported the information this afternoon on the radio (TSN 690) this afternoon, adding that the Edmonton Oilers are also on Bobrovsky's list.

Listen: Lebrun: Bobrovsky has Montreal and Edmonton on his no trade list https://t.co/l167asgyKv — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) March 11, 2026

If anyone thought there might be a chance of luring Sergei Bobrovsky to town this summer on the free agent market, they should probably forget about it.

At least, understanding that Bobrovsky didn't want to be traded to Montreal, it makes sense to believe that it won't happen this summer even if he's available for free starting July 1…

That said, the goalie's plan seems clear.

He is interested insigning a long-term contract in Florida. He seems to want to stay with the Panthers organization to finish his career… and it's hard to blame him in a way.

The Panthers have been successful in recent years, and that's likely to continue in the coming years (even if it's more difficult this season)… and there's also the weather (and taxes) to consider.

Sergei Bobrovsky in Montreal? It's not going to happen.

In brief

– A big, very big jab at Quinn Hughes.

This quote from Foote stood out to me today, after I asked about Hronek's role as a leader in the Canucks locker room. ” It's nice to see a room starting to take care of things themselves, which I think, for years, was missing here, and Fil's a big part of that.”#Canucks — Trevor Beggs (@TrevBeggs) March 11, 2026

– Hello, boys.

Kaiden Guhle & Juraj Slafkovsky are in the building pic.twitter.com/t0Vh6sBQQE — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 11, 2026

— Yeah!