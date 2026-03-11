Samuel Montembeault: “What that tells me is that he won’t be back in 26-27.”

Samuel Montembeault has been part of the Canadiens organization since October 2, 2021.

He is in his fifth season with the Canadiens… and judging by how things are going right now, it looks like it could also be his last.

At least, that's how many people feel at the moment.

Marco D'Amico is one of them. He said this morning on his podcast (The Starr & D'Amico Show) that he doesn't see him being a member of the Canadiens to start next season with the clues that the Canadiens are currently giving.

Because it's true that calling up a 21-year-old goalie for such an important game as tonight's instead of giving Monty a chance to prove himself is clearly no coincidence.

It's really no coincidence, in fact.

The Canadiens still have 19 games to play before the end of the regular season.

I say that because I wonder if we'll see Montembeault get another opportunity in Montreal before the end of the season. I was one of those who really wanted to see Fowler stay down there so he could continue his development, but now…

But now, it doesn't bother me as much. If the kid has a good run with the Canadiens in the coming weeks and Jakub Dobes continues to win on his own, then so be it. It's unfortunate for Monty, but it was up to him to prove that he could help the team win games.

That said, I'll be curious to see how Fowler and Dobes are handled going forward. Will they give the net to whoever is the hottest? And what about the playoffs? How would that work if the Habs make the playoffs?

The end of the Canadiens' season promises to be exciting because the club is in the thick of the race for a playoff spot.

But indirectly, we'll still have to pay attention to the goaltending situation… because the problem is FAR from being solved at this point.

In a nutshell

– Wow!

History made. The #Isles are the first team in NHL history to go 10-0 in overtime. pic.twitter.com/7f94RwOiKl — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 11, 2026

– Well done.

Canada takes the lead on a sacrifice fly by Owen Caissie! pic.twitter.com/iZuk3pt9qZ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 11, 2026

— I love it.