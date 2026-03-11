Samuel Montembeault is the organization’s third goalie.

Samuel Montembeault was selected by the Canadian team for the Four Nations tournament in 2024-2025 and led the Montreal Canadiens to the playoffs. But it's a different story this year.

This season, he wasn't considered for the Olympics and is having a bad season in Montreal. He's unable to put in consistent good performances.

When you look at it, his bosses have sent him three messages: the first recall of Jacob Fowler, the change of goalie coach, and the most recent recall of Fowler.

Because yes, that recall is a message ahead of tonight's game.

While many people wanted to see Jakub Dobes play two games in two nights (so that the Quebec native wouldn't play), the Habs instead chose the “shock treatment” option by recalling a young player from Laval.

Worse still: the guy who played yesterday (Dobes) will be the backup tonight. Basically, this means that the Canadiens don't want anything to do with playing Monty tonight, on the sidelines of an important four-point game in the division.

Jacob Fowler will face the Senators. Jakub Dobes will back him up. Several decisions will be made before the game, including Cole Caufield's status. A virus is going around in the CH locker room. @RDSca — Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) March 11, 2026

I don't know if Fowler is in town to stay. But what I do know is that the Canadiens currently see Samuel Montembeault as their third option. That much is clear.

And since the Rocket called up a goalie (even though their next game isn't until Friday), we can assume that the Habs are thinking of giving Fowler a game this weekend.

We'll obviously see what the next few days hold for the goalies, since the situation isn't set in stone either. That said, if Fowler plays well, he'll deserve to stay at the top. And that's regardless of what it might mean for Kent Hughes, Marco Marciano, Pascal Vincent, and company.

