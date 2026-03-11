MLB Passion – The Podcast, Episode 97

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Passion MLB

The World Series is currently the focus of attention. That's why Pascal Harvey, Sébastien Berrouard, and Charles-Alexis Brisebois talked about it quite a bit.

There's no shortage of action at the World Series…

We would like to remind you that anyone who would like to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, on X, and onYouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who want to listen to us in a more traditional podcast format can also do so at any time on all the major podcast platforms.

Spotify

YouTube

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

