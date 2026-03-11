MLB in brief: Trey Yesavage and his departure | Josh Hader on the injured list

Trey Yesavage and his outing

He threw 35 pitches today.

Trey Yesavage threw 35 pitches over two innings to Blue Jays minor leaguers on Wednesday. He says, “It was good to be back out there, with the defense behind me, facing a lineup. I'm happy with just getting to play baseball.” Yesavage says he doesn't know what the next step in his build-up will be — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 11, 2026

Jackson and Ethan Holliday, Italians?

They were offered the chance to participate in the World Classic.

Jackson Holliday says he and his brother, Ethan, got asked by Team Italy to play in the WBC. pic.twitter.com/J2fRVupS0L — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 11, 2026

Speaking of Italy: Kyle Teel's tournament is over.

Kyle Teel is out of the World Baseball Classic after injuring himself last night against Team USA Mickey Gasper is traveling to Houston to join Team Italy as a potential replacement for Kyle Teel pic.twitter.com/RsUROhozP4 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 11, 2026

Pete Alonso believes in the Orioles

He's happy to be there.

Pete Alonso knew right away that Baltimore was the place to be after meeting with them over the offseason.”I think it's the perfect storm of building momentum and changing the direction of the franchise, which is exciting to be a part of.” pic.twitter.com/5uU4jBUbKg — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 11, 2026

Josh Hader on the injured list

He will start the season late.

Astros closer Josh Hader to miss Opening Day, start season on IL with bicep issue https://t.co/KZptS0mi2c — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 11, 2026

Tarik Skubal is back at Tigers camp

Rumor has it that he's too good for Mark DeRosa to use anyway.

The bullpen side session heard round the world. Tarik Skubal, Team Tigers, back in Lakeland pic.twitter.com/JkkNNVOdxJ — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 11, 2026

