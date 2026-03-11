MLB in brief: Trey Yesavage and his departure | Josh Hader on the injured list

Trey Yesavage and his outing

He threw 35 pitches today.

Jackson and Ethan Holliday, Italians?

They were offered the chance to participate in the World Classic.

Speaking of Italy: Kyle Teel's tournament is over.

Pete Alonso believes in the Orioles

He's happy to be there.

Josh Hader on the injured list

He will start the season late.

Tarik Skubal is back at Tigers camp

Rumor has it that he's too good for Mark DeRosa to use anyway.

