Matthew Schaefer in the discussion of the most valuable player, according to Wayne Gretzky

When Wayne Gretzky talks about hockey, his words always carry weight.

After all, we're talking about the greatest player in NHL history. So when he decides to praise a young player, it never goes unnoticed.

This time, it's Matthew Schaefer who has caught Gretzky's attention.

The young Islanders defenseman is having quite a rookie season, and his performances have clearly not gone unnoticed by the big names in the hockey world.

In a recent interview, Gretzky even suggested that Schaefer should be in the discussion for the title of most valuable player on his team. Nothing less.

For him, the definition of the MVP Trophy is quite simple: which player is most indispensable to his club's success?

And according to the legend, Schaefer ticks several of these boxes.

“I'm not sure this team would be where it is today without him. And that's the basis of the MVP trophy.” — Wayne Gretzky

That's not an insignificant comment.

When Gretzky mentions a player in a discussion about the Most Valuable Player trophy, it inevitably attracts attention across the league.

Obviously, that doesn't mean the young defenseman is the best player in the NHL, far from it. But the legend himself acknowledged this, mentioning that players like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon remain among the best talents in the league.

But the discussion raised by Wayne Gretzky is an interesting one.

Because in the end, the race for the Most Valuable Player trophy isn't always just about statistics, as Matthew Schaefer ranks 11th in scoring among defensemen with 47 points.

Sometimes, as in this case, it's more about the impact on a team's overall standings.

And if we follow “The Wonder's” logic, the question really needs to be asked: where would the Islanders be without him?

If the answer is “nowhere near the same place,” then yes…the MVP conversation suddenly makes a lot more sense.

