Martin St-Louis: “I won’t answer 40 questions about my goalies.”

The news of the day for the Canadiens is the recall of Jacob Fowler.

One might wonder what this means for the future… or if the recall was simply made in preparation for tonight's game against the Senators in Ottawa.

But regardless, it sends a pretty important message to Samuel Montembeault.

Late this morning, Martin St-Louis spoke to the media in Ottawa… and the Habs coach was very clear about his intentions. He said he didn't want to answer 40 questions about his goalies, and it was clear that he didn't want to say too much on the subject. It's off to a good start…

From Martin St-Louis's words, it's clear that even the Canadiens' coach isn't quite sure what to say about all this.

Management made a big decision by calling up Fowler… And St-Louis didn't necessarily want to spend a lot of time talking about it.

But the coach did say that right now, results are important. The Canadiens are at a crucial point in their season, and in the coach's eyes, recalling Fowler was possibly “the best decision” for tonight's game.

And that, too, says a lot about Monty.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis on the decision to recall and start Jacob Fowler tonight: “You look at where we are today and results are important, I think it's the best decision for tonight's game.” pic.twitter.com/1ueknuQA3a — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 11, 2026

No one is happy with the situation in front of the net.

But at some point, a change was needed because Montembeault has simply not been able to do the job since the start of the season. He's had a few good games here and there, but that's not enough for a club that wants to progress and make a run in the playoffs.

Right now, we need wins. Montembeault isn't giving the CH a better chance of winning… and that may explain why Jacob Fowler was called up from Laval.

In brief

– Notice to interested parties:

Donate $50 or more to RadioTéléDON and receive an official photo of Phillip Danault! A souvenir for you, and more children discovering the joys of sports thanks to your generosity. → https://t.co/rGyjMKXvri pic.twitter.com/mw5zwg4q8c — Canadiens Children's Foundation (@CHCFondation) March 11, 2026

— Well done.

To celebrate, we're digging into the archives from some of the best over the years… pic.twitter.com/UXCSEHM0UP

— NHL (@NHL) March 11, 2026

– Yeah.