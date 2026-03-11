Mark DeRosa’s reputation is firmly tarnished.

In 2023, Mark DeRosa was hired to lead the Americans in the World Baseball Classic. He led his team to within one step of victory against Japan in the final.

Three years later, in his second experience as a top-level manager, things are not looking good. He does have a chance to advance to the quarterfinals, but yesterday's loss to Italy means that the Americans no longer control their own destiny.

The problem? DeRosa has put his team in trouble by not playing his best players. The manager thought the United States had already qualified, and we all know how that turned out.

As a result, DeRosa is currently having a rough time on social media. Everyone is criticizing him—as well as his team, which didn't react when he said his club had qualified. Everyone let it rest, in fact…

Why wasn't ANYONE in Mark DeRosa's ear? “Going into that game, you have to know that you have to win,” says @AJPierzynski12. pic.twitter.com/zw9D8j0VCK — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 11, 2026

MLB Network, the baseball man's regular employer, briefly hid the base video where DeRosa put his foot in his mouth. It doesn't matter because the video is everywhere, in reality.

But it still makes our man look bad, and he's taking a lot of hits. He deserves it, but so does his team, between you and me.

A lot of great people work at MLBN, the idea to hide the DeRosa misinformation video is embarrassing to all of them, I'm sure. The internet is forever. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 11, 2026

If the United States were to finish third in their group, it's clear that DeRosa would be THE target of the fans. I even wonder how credible he would still be on TV, given how angry American fans would be.

Because things aren't looking good right now, and they could get worse tonight if the Italy vs. Mexico game doesn't go the way the US players want it to…

Here's a full summary of how Team USA embarrassed themselves last night in the World Baseball Classic. pic.twitter.com/Y4wLHBF3X0 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) March 11, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.