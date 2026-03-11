Macklin Celebrini: Carey Price’s most productive teammate in his career

Carey Price's contract is quietly coming to an end in a few months.

In the meantime, as you know, it's the San Jose Sharks who are paying the man himself. It's a good thing the contract isn't weighing on the Habs right now, right?

So, honorarily, he's a member of the Sharks.

Officially, Price is a teammate of Macklin Celebrini, the club's young star. We know they'll never play together, but on paper, that's how it is.

And now, on the sidelines of Mack's 90th point of the season, he has become Price's teammate with the best offensive season, playing on the same line as the legendary goalie.

What you need to know is that the record was 89. Nick Suzuki, last year with the CH, managed to set the famous “record” in question, which lasted only one year.

It's basically sad to know that the two best marks belong to players who had such a season without the goalie playing.

Reminder: after his first year in the show, Price never had a point-per-game guy on his team while he was an active player with the Canadiens.

It's easy to imagine what Price could have done with a team like the CH or the 2026 Sharks, both of which are heading in the right direction for the future.

Currently, with the CH, it's young players like Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler who will be entrusted with the keys to the vehicle. And in San Jose, Yaroslav Askarov is the future. Will they do what Price never did: win the Cup?

