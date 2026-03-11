Jakub Dobes attends a meeting on the mentality of goalkeepers every week.

Baseball is 90% mental. The other half is physical.

This quote obviously does not come from a great mathematician, but from Yogi Berra. The former New York Yankees star wanted to illustrate the mental aspect of the game.

His quote is a classic for a reason. In my opinion, it applies just as well to NHL goalies. Baseball is a game of mistakes, and the position of goalie in hockey is similar. A forward who makes a mistake can get away with it. A goalie who makes a mistake knows it, because it often leads to a goal.” That's why Jakub Dobes' season is so impressive. The Canadiens' netminder has gone from being the #3 goalie that everyone wanted to send to Laval to a trusted goalie. Things change quickly in the world of hockey. Once again yesterday, he helped the Canadiens win. He has hardly lost a game in 2026, which is a great quality for a goalie on a team that is aiming for the playoffs.

What's interesting about all this is that the goalie is clearly aware of the importance of the mental aspect of the game. And he takes steps to keep himself sharp.

According to PeteFryGoalieMindsetGuy, the Canadiens goalie shows up every week for one of his goalie mindset Zoom meetings. He also has a call with him before every game.

Jakub is competitive, consistent, and fully committed. Shows up every week on my goalie mindset Zooms. Calls before every game. #LegendInTheMaking https://t.co/wNgsUELWec — PeteFryGoalieMindsetGuy (@PeteFry_Mindset) March 11, 2026

We imagine that this doesn't interfere too much with the teachings of the Canadiens and Marco Marciano. It seems to be more of a mental thing with the consultant.

Note that on the website of the guy in question, we see that he claims to have many clients in the NHL. With Jacob Fowler's recall, it's clear that once again, Dobes will have to push himself mentally and physically to get playing time.

As the young American said to Marco D'Amico (Ratings), he has respect for the other goalies… but the fact remains that he is there to take their jobs.

Had the chance to catch up with Jacob Fowler right before his call-up today. He breaks down how his last year as a pro has prepared him for when the Habs call for help down the stretch. Little did he know that call would come a day later. Full story https://t.co/fMgaNXD9eR pic.twitter.com/MZiVnP6vfx — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 11, 2026

