Jacob Fowler recalled by the Canadiens

Surprise for the Canadiens.

While everyone expected David Reinbacher to be called up by the Canadiens, it was Jacob Fowler who received the nod from the organization instead.

The announcement was just made.

The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Jacob Fowler from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/85HHY8lhV5 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 11, 2026

Barring any surprises (such as an injury to one of the two regulars), we can expect that the call-up was made to allow Martin St-Louis to play the prospect.

Otherwise, why bring him to Ottawa?

The Habs are allowed five regular call-ups after the deadline. Fowler is the first – unless, again, an injury changes the situation.

Since the club also has no restrictions on the number of players on the roster after 3 p.m. on March 6, Fowler's recall is easier to manage. They just have to comply with the cap.

By necessity, this sent a strong message to Samuel Montembeault. Because even if Fowler is only here for one game (which is possible), it means that the club preferred to call up a prospect rather than play the Quebec native in an important game.

In 10 starts with the Habs this season, Fowler has a record of 4-4-2 / 2.62/ .902. His last game was on January 15 in Buffalo. He had one win in five games before being assigned to the Rocket. @RDSca — Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) March 11, 2026

The message is clear.

It should be noted that the Laval Rocket will not be playing until Friday. The club has nevertheless called up a goalie (and a defenseman) for the rest of the season. What does that mean for Fowler starting tomorrow?

The Rocket has recalled defenseman Darick Louis-Jean and goaltender Hunter Jones from the Trois-Rivières Lions. pic.twitter.com/vvYlT2DPTq — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) March 11, 2026

Fowler, for as long as his recall lasts, will once again be able to work with Marco Marciano, whom he got to know well over the past year with the Rocket.

The trio is never far away…

