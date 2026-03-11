Intriguing $6 million trade between the Cowboys and Titans

The Dallas Cowboys continued their series of moves during the offseason of the National Football League.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>National Football League offseason.

The Texas organization completed a trade with the Tennessee Titans involving defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. This decision is part of a broader strategy to reshape the defensive roster ahead of the 2026 season.

According to information reported by Adam Schefter, Dallas sent Solomon Thomas and a seventh-round pick to the Titans. In return, the Tennessee team gave up another seventh-round pick. While the trade may seem minor on paper, it represents an interesting decision for two teams looking to adjust their rosters.

This move comes just minutes after another significant move by Dallas, as defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa was traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick. Together, these transactions demonstrate the Cowboys' desire to make changes to their defensive line.

Solomon Thomas's adventure with the Cowboys was relatively brief. The player spent only one season with the team after joining the organization in 2025. During that campaign, he played in 16 games and recorded 27 tackles and one pass breakup.

Despite these contributions, Dallas management seemed to feel that Thomas would not be a key part of the defense in the long term. However, the player has significant NFL experience, with more than 130 games played in his career and a total of 18.5 quarterback sacks.

For the Titans, this acquisition represents an interesting gamble. The team could hope that Thomas will return to a more dominant form in a new defensive system.

Since the start of the offseason, the Cowboys have made several moves in an attempt to strengthen their roster. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones had hinted that the team could be particularly aggressive in the free agent market.

Among the notable transactions, Dallas acquired defensive player Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2027. The team also signed several players, including safety Jalen Thompson to a three-year contract.

Other additions include quarterback Sam Howell, safety P.J. Locke and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia. The organization also extended the contract of defensive end Sam Williams. many fans believe that Dallas has yet to make the major trade that could truly transform the team into a serious contender for the Super Bowl.

One thing seems certain, however: the Cowboys are probably not done yet. More rumors and trades could still surface before the start of next season.

