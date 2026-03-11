Heading to Minnesota for Kyler Murray?

The Minnesota Vikings could make an interesting move during the offseason.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>National Football League offseason.

According to multiple reports by journalists Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the team is seriously considering recruiting quarterback Kyler Murray.

The 28-year-old officially became a free agent after being released by the Arizona Cardinals, ending a seven-season stint with the organization. The number one pick in the 2019 draft, Murray was drafted with high expectations, but the team never managed to make a real breakthrough during his time there. According to available information, Minnesota is currently one of the most likely destinations for the quarterback. The club is reportedly looking to add competition at the most important position on offense for next season. Financially, Murray could sign a relatively modest deal for the 2026 season. This is because Arizona remains responsible for a large portion of his guaranteed salary, approximately $36.8 million. This situation could allow an interested team to acquire him at a low cost for one season.

Despite some criticism, Murray remains a quarterback capable of producing offensively. During his time with the Cardinals, he posted solid statistics. Over an average of 17 games, he threw for nearly 3,998 yards per season with about 24 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions.

His mobility is also one of his main strengths. Murray also contributed on the ground with an average of about 624 yards and six touchdowns per season thanks to his speed and agility.

Potential competition with J.J. McCarthy

If the deal goes through, Murray could find himself in an interesting situation in Minnesota. He would likely have to compete with young quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a top pick acquired in the 2024 draft.

The organization could thus establish open competition for the starting quarterback position. Murray's experience could provide a reliable short-term option, while McCarthy represents more of a long-term project for the team.

For the Vikings, this strategy would add depth to the quarterback position while allowing them to evaluate their options for the future.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.