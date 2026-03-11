Cole Caufield will not play: Alexandre Texier gets a big promotion

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Cole Caufield will not play: Alexandre Texier gets a big promotion
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Things change quickly in the world of hockey. Alexandre Texier, who has gotten used to watching Canadiens games from the press gallery, will play with Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky tonight. He replaces Cole Caufield.

We knew that Caufield was a last-minute decision due to the fact that he is sick (and perhaps a little injured?) at the moment. But now it's confirmed.

This is the first game he has missed since the 2022-2023 season, when he was seriously injured.

Texier, who is now ahead of Joe Veleno and Patrik Laine, will play on the first line so as not to disrupt the chemistry of the other lines. It's all or nothing, right?

However, expect to see Ivan Demidov, if necessary, come in and play on the first line here and there.

It will be interesting to see the Canadiens play without their top scorer. Several aspects of the game, starting with the power play, will have to be reevaluated for this matchup.

We'll see how it plays out.


Overtime

Defensively, Arber Xhekaj will not be playing. Instead, Jayden Struble will have the chance to face the Senators, a divisional rival that can stir things up. The musical chairs continue on the blue line.

And of course, Jacob Fowler will be in net.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!