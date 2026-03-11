Canada eliminates Cuba and advances to the quarterfinals

This afternoon, Canada faced off against Cuba to determine which club would join Puerto Rico at the top of Group A.

It quickly became clear that the Canadians had come to play. The Cubans made numerous defensive errors (including those by the catcher), and the Canadians took advantage of them.

In the third inning, the excellent Owen Caissie scored the first run of the game. And two innings later, Abraham Toro hit a home run that doubled his team's lead.

A nice slap.

No doubt about it : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/Gnsx1B2Poa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2026

The Cubans then scored a run, but the Canadians took control in the sixth. Bo Naylor and Otto Lopez drove in three runs to make it 5-1, taking advantage of Cuban errors.

Yariel Rodriguez gave up four runs, but only one earned. That says it all.

The Cubans made it 5-2, but Otto Lopez and Abraham Toro used their speed to score a run each late in the game. That allowed Canada to win the game and finish first in the division.

The Puerto Ricans are in second place.

This means that the Canadians will face the second-place team from Group B (United States, Mexico, or Italy) in the quarterfinals. Puerto Rico will face the winner of Group B.

This is the first time the Canadians have advanced to the quarterfinals in the history of the World Baseball Classic. In contrast, the Cubans have advanced in the first four editions.

Tonight, Mexico and Italy will face off, as will the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. These will be the last two games of the group stage, before the quarterfinals begin on Friday. What a great tournament this has been.

PMLB

Cal Quantrill and James Paxton, in particular, have been good.

Strong outing from Port Hope's Cal Quantrill 5.0 IP | 2 H | 1 R | 0 ER | 1 BB | 5 K pic.twitter.com/729cTDIdjx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2026

Randy Arozarena doesn't want to talk about Cal Raleigh… but Alek Thomas does on Instagram.

Randy Arozarena declines to talk to the media about Mariners teammate Cal Raleigh pic.twitter.com/Xa6ycAn9Jt — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 11, 2026

Mexico outfielder Alek Thomas posted this on his IG story. pic.twitter.com/q8PFAy5VL0 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 11, 2026

Chris Bassitt didn't recover from Game 7. And the Blue Jays lost that game by… a bigger margin than we thought.

Chris Bassitt says he'll likely never get over Game 7. “You always ask yourself, what could I have done more?” pic.twitter.com/eYr6UpxL4D — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 11, 2026

Was the Blue Jays' World Series Game 7 near miss really as close as it looked? From @longleysunsporthttps://t.co/oMabo3gKEC pic.twitter.com/JcS79bJ6xN — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) March 11, 2026

