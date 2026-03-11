Andre Dawson wins his case: his Expos logo removed from his plaque in the Hall of Fame

Sad news for baseball in Canada. On this day when Canada eliminated Cuba and advanced to the quarterfinals,canada-eliminates-cuba-and-advances-to-the-quarterfinals/?swcfpc=1″ target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>Canada's players managed to win their division and advance to the quarterfinals at the World Baseball Classic, baseball fans in Montreal were dealt a blow.

We knew that Andre Dawson had previously asked to have the Expos logo removed from his Hall of Fame cap and replaced with the Cubs logo.

And now the folks in Cooperstown have agreed to remove the Expos logo… and replace it with none at all.

The Baseball Hall of Fame has agreed to give former Expos Andre Dawson a new plaque with no logo on it. He wanted a Cubs logo in 2010 but the hall said his main focus in the majors was with Montreal. He somewhat gets his wish and his Montreal Expos logo gets deleted after 16… pic.twitter.com/YfZCfmgMRW — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) March 11, 2026

Because of how the Expos treated him and because he enjoyed his years in Chicago, Hawk wanted to have the Cubs logo on his plaque. He was unsuccessful in 2010.

But today, it's different.

The Hall of Fame says Dawson got what he wanted by having a plaque without a logo. He likes the Cubs better than the Expos, but he also clearly likes… nothing at all better than the Expos.

That means there are only two players left wearing Expos caps in the Hall of Fame: Gary Carter and Tim Raines. And at this point, it's hard to see who else will be added to the list.

Several other players have played in Montreal during their careers, but none of them will be wearing the Expos logo in Cooperstown. Vladimir Guerrero could have been a prime candidate, but he has been representing the Angels for the past few years.

It's a shame, but Andre Dawson is entitled to his opinion.

