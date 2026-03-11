A virus is spreading through the CH locker room: it is not yet known whether Cole Caufield will play.

So who will play tonight?

We know that Jacob Fowler, who was recently called up, will be in uniform tonight. He will be the starting goalie and will be under pressure, as the Canadiens didn't call him up just for fun.

Tonight's game is important.

But as for the rest of the lineup, we don't know yet who will be playing. A virus is going around the locker room, and a few guys are waiting to see how they feel tonight.

Among them? Cole Caufield, of course.

Jacob Fowler will face the Senators. Jakub Dobes will back him up. Several decisions will be made before the game, including Cole Caufield's status. A virus is going around in the Habs' locker room. @RDSca — Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) March 11, 2026

Of course, we hope the guys are doing well. But I imagine that, beyond the guys' health, Martin St-Louis is eager to put the virus behind him for the next few days.

After all, his team needs to play well and stay in the playoff race.

We can assume that Jacob Fowler, who has been ill in recent weeks, will not be affected by the virus circulating in the locker room. He is healthy and ready to play.

And the Habs need him.

Overtime

Tonight, a show that was scheduled at the Bell Centre has been postponed due to the weather. With Ottawa in the path of the ice storm, will Caufield not play… because the Habs won't play?

We'll see when the time comes.

In any case, whether the CH plays or not, I expect the Canadiens to decide not to return to Montreal tonight. There's no rush, really.

If the game goes ahead (which is the case until proven otherwise), good luck to all the cars heading to Kanata despite the current weather conditions.