The Kansas City Chiefs lose a player to the Detroit Lions.

The NFL free agent market has just undergone a major shakeup.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with dynamic running back Isiah Pacheco. At 27, the former Kansas City Chiefs player is set to begin a new chapter in Michigan after four successful seasons, two of which were crowned with Super Bowl victories.

This strategic move comes as Detroit was actively seeking a power complement to support young sensation Jahmyr Gibbs. Remember that the Lions left a void in their backfield last week when they traded veteran David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. With Pacheco, Detroit gets a running back known for his aggressive style and tenacity on every yard gained. Pacheco had his best season in 2023 with 935 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Although injuries have hampered his production over the past two seasons—he was limited to 462 yards in 2025—his potential remains immense within an offensive unit as creative as Dan Campbell's.

A new face for the Lions' ground attack

Pacheco's departure from Kansas City became predictable after the Chiefs made a big move last Monday. By awarding a massive three-year, $45 million contract to Kenneth Walker III, the MVP of Super Bowl LX, the Missouri organization confirmed its desire to move on.

For the Lions, this signing is just the tip of the iceberg of a very aggressive start to the offseason. Management has clearly prioritized protecting its quarterback and ground efficiency by acquiring offensive linemen Larry Borom, Cade Mays, and Juice Scruggs. With the addition of Pacheco, Detroit is solidifying its foundation ahead of the official start of the new league year on March 11.

