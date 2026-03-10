The Jets have just acquired their quarterback.

The NFL trade market continues to generate buzz, with a familiar face making an unexpected return to New York.

The New York Jets have decided to bring back quarterback Geno Smith, whom they originally selected in the 2013 draft. The news was first reported by ESPN, confirming a deal that reunites the veteran with the organization that launched his professional career.

To complete the deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Jets gave up two late picks in the upcoming NFL draft, a sixth-round selection and a seventh-round selection. Although the compensation remains relatively modest, this acquisition could provide an experienced option within the New York quarterback group. Before the trade became official, Geno Smith agreed to modify certain terms of his contract to facilitate the exchange. Under the new financial agreement, the Raiders will absorb a significant portion of his salary, while the Jets will cover the rest, which is slightly above the minimum salary for a veteran player in the league.

This return to New York represents a sort of full circle for Smith. The quarterback played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Jets between 2013 and 2016. Since leaving, he has worn several other uniforms, including those of the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Seattle Seahawks, and most recently the Raiders.

A veteran who brings experience

Despite a somewhat inconsistent career over the years, Geno Smith remains a player capable of contributing offensively. Last season, he played in 15 games and racked up 3,025 passing yards. He also threw 19 touchdown passes, while being intercepted 17 times.

His return to the Jets could bring depth and experience to the team's passing game. For the New York organization, this trade represents a low-cost but potentially useful option in a season where every strategic decision can make a difference.

