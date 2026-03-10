The feud between Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena is escalating

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: TS

Randy Arozarena and the Mexicans faced Cal Raleigh and the Americans yesterday at the World Baseball Classic. What many people noticed was that the outfielder came up to bat while Raleigh, who is normally his teammate in Seattle, was behind the plate. Arozarena tried to shake his hand. But Big Ass, a proud American, refused to fraternize with the enemy.

Ouch.

From there, Arozarena started insulting himself. In a post-game interview, he insulted Raleigh, saying nasty things about him because he didn't like the lack of respect shown to him.

But this story has come a long way and continued to take on huge proportions. Mariners general manager Dan Wilson even got involved to make sure the two men didn't go to war with each other.

The Seattle club doesn't need this, you know.

In recent hours, the catcher has said he understands why his friend is emotional. However, he reiterated that there is no animosity between the two men and that everything is fine.

The receiver considers Arozarena a brother.

I'm not surprised Raleigh said that, because if he had just shaken Arozarena's hand, all this could have been avoided. And now, for many, he's the villain in this whole story.

But what I want is Arozarena's point of view. The Mexican overreacted in front of the cameras and should have kept his anger to himself, in my opinion. He shouldn't have brought his quarrel out in front of everyone.

Now we're going to spend 2026 watching these two guys. And as soon as an incident occurs (if it happens) between the two men, we'll say that everything isn't settled, in reality.

To be continued soon.

PMLB
Created by humans, assisted by AI.

