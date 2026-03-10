The Canadiens win, but Cole Caufield’s health is a concern

After their trip out West, the Canadiens were back at the Bell Centre tonight for a showdown with their eternal rivals from Toronto.

For the occasion, the Habs once again put their trust in Jakub Dobes in goal.

Here's how things looked for Martin St-Louis's squad:

Joseph Woll got the start for the Maple Leafs.

Here is the visiting team's lineup:

From the opening minutes of the game, the Habs completely dominated the Leafs. The home team was in complete control… and Oliver Kapanen took advantage of that to score a $250,000 goal.

He can thank Ivan Demidov for that one, hehe.

Then, a few minutes later, Phillip Danault clearly had his lucky day when the puck took a generous bounce that left him alone in front of the Leafs' net.

And the Quebec native doubled his team's lead.