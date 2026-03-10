The Canadiens win, but Cole Caufield’s health is a concern
After their trip out West, the Canadiens were back at the Bell Centre tonight for a showdown with their eternal rivals from Toronto.
For the occasion, the Habs once again put their trust in Jakub Dobes in goal.
Here's how things looked for Martin St-Louis's squad:
Tonight's lineup
Tonight's lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/DI0eyNnjMF
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 10, 2026
Joseph Woll got the start for the Maple Leafs.
Here is the visiting team's lineup:
Let's Go Bo!@Molson_Canadian | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/tsGlKP9d4r
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 10, 2026
From the opening minutes of the game, the Habs completely dominated the Leafs. The home team was in complete control… and Oliver Kapanen took advantage of that to score a $250,000 goal.
He can thank Ivan Demidov for that one, hehe.
Oliver Kapanen. Rookie. 20 goals.
Oliver Kapanen. Rookie. 20 goals.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/q0WyJVW3H3
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 10, 2026
Then, a few minutes later, Phillip Danault clearly had his lucky day when the puck took a generous bounce that left him alone in front of the Leafs' net.
And the Quebec native doubled his team's lead.
A LITTLE HELP FOR PHIL
PIZZA PARTY #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Rp9jcJCA4C
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 10, 2026
At the end of the period, we were treated to a rather special scene: Brendan Gallagher delivered a hard check to Easton Cowan… before fighting Jake McCabe.
Yes, you read that right.
Brendan Gallagher and Jake McCabe go at it
: Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens live on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/txTh8HDiHz
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 10, 2026
After 20 minutes, the score was 2-0 in favor of the Habs.
In the second period, the Habs seemed to fall asleep a bit, which allowed William Nylander to capitalize.
The Swede scored on the power play.
A stylish give & go @OREO | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/X66k8nyoka
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 11, 2026
After 40 minutes, the score was 2-1 in favor of the CH.
However, Cole Caufield did not play in the second half of the period.
What's wrong with Cole Caufield?
Can it be fixed quickly? https://t.co/tDIOS96nU2
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 11, 2026
It should be noted, however, that midway through the third period, Caufield returned to the game while the Habs were on a power play. Good news, then.
At the end of the game, the Maple Leafs pulled their goalie, so the Habs had to protect their lead while the other team had pulled their goalie.
And for once, they managed to do it. Jake Evans scored into an empty net.
Very good. Very, very good.
Very nice, very nice#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/QiF5RgcwMg
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 11, 2026
Final score: 3-1 Montreal
The Canadiens will be back in action tomorrow night when they head to Ottawa to face the Senators. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Overtime
– The Habs were by far the better team on the ice tonight. It's really tough for the Maple Leafs, who haven't won a single game since returning from the Olympic break. That said, the Habs weren't able to put the game out of reach either… and the club even fell asleep at times. Cole Caufield's health is what's drawing attention after today's game. He missed the equivalent of one period but remained on the bench until the very end of the game (he retired to the locker room with one minute left in the third period)… and was only seen on the power play in the final period. Eric Engels raised the possibility of a virus going around the team… but if he was sick, would he really have stayed on the bench?
Hasn't played a shift in this period.
Had heard a bit of a bug was going around. Possible he's got it. Didn't see anything happen in the game that would suggest injury. https://t.co/oxDgKKmKFd
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 11, 2026
— The referees didn't have a great night. The Habs should have had a lot more power plays, but the Leafs managed to avoid calls from the refs. At least that changed a bit in the third period.
– Mike Matheson was in serious pain after blocking a shot. However, he was able to remain in the game.
Trainer talking with Mike Matheson after he took shot off his right foot. But he stays on the #Habs bench. Looks like he will shake it off.
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 11, 2026
— Will David Reinbacher play his first career NHL game tomorrow? To be continued.