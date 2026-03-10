The Bills announce a major signing

In a league where offensive continuity is the key to success, the Buffalo Bills have just made a big move.

According to reports by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the New York State franchise and its star tight end, Dawson Knox, have agreed to the terms of a three-year contract extension.

Knox, who joined the organization in 2019, was entering the final year of his previous deal. By acting before Sunday—the date on which a $1.5 million attendance bonus was due to be paid—the Bills' management has stabilized its finances while securing the veteran's services through 2028.

Knox's contribution on the field remains undeniable. In 2025, he caught 36 passes for 417 yards, finding the end zone four times. Although young Dalton Kincaid is taking on an increasingly important role in the passing game, Knox remains invaluable, both for his versatility and his experience, having been selected for the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Reinforced close protection for Josh Allen

This signing is part of an overall strategy to surround star quarterback Josh Allen with an elite arsenal. By retaining Knox, Buffalo ensures it has one of the best tight end duos in the league, facilitating tactical schemes in the “12 personnel” formation.

This move comes just days after the major acquisition of wide receiver DJ Moore via trade. With these additions and contractual stability, the Bills are sending a clear message: they are in “Super Bowl conquest” mode. The chemistry between Allen and his primary targets will be something to watch closely during the upcoming training camp.

