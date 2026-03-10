RUMOR: David Reinbacher was spotted near the Bell Center today.

This morning, our colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois published an article in which he states that we shouldn't be surprised if David Reinbacher plays with the Canadiens tomorrow.

The Montreal club will be visiting Ottawa to face the Senators, remember.

That said… it's particularly interesting to learn, according to Jeremy Filosa, that the defenseman was spotted today walking around the Bell Centre. It looks like he's being called back up.

We knew there was a possibility that this scenario could play out… and without jumping to conclusions, the fact that Reinbacher was seen walking near the Bell Centre today can't be a mere coincidence.

Remember that the Canadiens will be taking the train to Ottawa after tonight's game. Knowing that Reinbacher is in the area could give us some clues as to what might happen…

Reinbacher was walking near the Bell Centre this afternoon around 2:30 p.m. What does that mean? We don't know. — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) March 10, 2026

Things have been going well for David Reinbacher in Laval lately, and it may be time to give him a chance to prove himself.

He has never played a single game in the NHL since the start of his career… and with Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj struggling, the Canadiens could turn to the Austrian to solve their problem.

Because with Adam Engstrom currently injured, there are no other alternatives in Laval right now…

I'd like to see Reinbacher get the opportunity to prove himself.

The last few years haven't been easy for him because he's been injured a lot, but you have to give him credit because he's been playing some really tough hockey in Laval lately.

I'd especially like to see how he responds to adversity when facing NHL players…

