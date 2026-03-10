Oliver Kapanen scores a $250,000 goal

Oliver Kapanen is having a really great rookie season in the NHL. Before today's game, the young Finn had scored 19 goals since the start of the season.

That's impressive for a guy who was seen as a depth forward.

That said, reaching the 20-goal mark was an important milestone for Kapanen. By achieving it, he would earn a $250,000 bonus.

And tonight, against the Maple Leafs, Kapanen scored a beautiful goal… which earned him a nice bonus.

And the young man looked pretty happy, treating himself to a nice celebration.

We know that Kapanen, who virtually no one saw as the club's second center before the start of the season, found himself in that position by default. And even if he's not exactly a luxury second center, he's doing a good job overall.

Playing with Ivan Demidov doesn't hurt, hehe.

It will be interesting to see how many goals Kapanen scores by the end of the season. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to see him reach the 25-goal mark.

The 30-goal mark seems a bit optimistic… but you never know.

Overtime

It's worth noting that Kapanen reached the 20-goal mark in his rookie season, 30 years after another Finnish player, Saku Koivu, did the same.

We wish him a similar career, hehe.