MLB in brief: Serious injury for Hunter Greene | Tarik Skubal is angry

Serious injury for Hunter Greene

He will miss at least half the season. He has a sore elbow.

Hunter Greene to have bone chips removed from elbow Wednesday. Expected to make season debut in July. #Reds — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) March 10, 2026

Tarik Skubal is upset

He doesn't like his decision to leave the World Baseball Classic.

Tarik Skubal hates WBC choice he made to depart Team USA https://t.co/qj8pBTPVOM — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 10, 2026

The atmosphere is crazy over there. The guys want to win.

“I definitely see this as something premeditated — not malicious.” Cal Raleigh refusing to shake Randy Arozarena's hand shows the WBC isn't just an exhibition — players want to win, says Cal Raleigh.39;s hand shows the WBC isn't just an exhibition — players want to win, says @ErikKratz31. pic.twitter.com/56fXXnvEgL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 10, 2026

Spencer Jones understands

He wants to make his mark in the Majors.

Spencer Jones on being optioned to Triple-A: “The biggest thing that I've gotten out of this year is the feeling that I belong and I can compete, and I can do whatever to help the team win.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 10, 2026

Jonah Tong in AAA

He'll be back soon.

The Mets have optioned Jonah Tong to Triple-A Syracuse pic.twitter.com/7wtkaunYeL — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 10, 2026

Caleb Durbin, the regular at third base? It looks that way. Figure class=”wp-block-embed is-type-rich is-provider-twitter wp-block-embed-twitter”>

Alex Cora stopped short of making it official but strongly indicated this morning that Caleb Durbin will be Red Sox' third baseman. — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) March 10, 2026

Livvy Dunne's humor

Paul Skenes's look at Bobby Witt Jr. does not leave anyone indifferent.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.