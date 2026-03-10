MLB in brief: Serious injury for Hunter Greene | Tarik Skubal is angry
Serious injury for Hunter Greene
He will miss at least half the season. He has a sore elbow.
Hunter Greene to have bone chips removed from elbow Wednesday. Expected to make season debut in July. #Reds
— Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) March 10, 2026
Tarik Skubal is upset
He doesn't like his decision to leave the World Baseball Classic.
Tarik Skubal hates WBC choice he made to depart Team USA https://t.co/qj8pBTPVOM
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 10, 2026
The atmosphere is crazy over there. The guys want to win.
“I definitely see this as something premeditated — not malicious.”
Cal Raleigh refusing to shake Randy Arozarena's hand shows the WBC isn't just an exhibition — players want to win, says Cal Raleigh.39;s hand shows the WBC isn't just an exhibition — players want to win, says @ErikKratz31. pic.twitter.com/56fXXnvEgL
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 10, 2026
Spencer Jones understands
He wants to make his mark in the Majors.
Spencer Jones on being optioned to Triple-A: “The biggest thing that I've gotten out of this year is the feeling that I belong and I can compete, and I can do whatever to help the team win.”
— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 10, 2026
Jonah Tong in AAA
He'll be back soon.
The Mets have optioned Jonah Tong to Triple-A Syracuse pic.twitter.com/7wtkaunYeL
— SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 10, 2026
Caleb Durbin, the regular at third base? It looks that way.
Alex Cora stopped short of making it official but strongly indicated this morning that Caleb Durbin will be Red Sox' third baseman.
— Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) March 10, 2026
Livvy Dunne's humor
Paul Skenes's look at Bobby Witt Jr. does not leave anyone indifferent.
— Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) March 10, 2026
