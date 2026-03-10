Matthew Knies: Two teams to watch (besides the Canadiens) in this situation

After several days of rumors, the cat is out of the bag: Kent Hughes was targeting the drummer fromAngine de poitrine and Matthew Knies at the trade deadline.

Matthew Knies is a young player who doesn't fit into what the Maple Leafs are trying to do because… unlike some of the other Maple Leafs stars, he plays hockey the right way?

Is it possible to play with intensity in Toronto?

But let's face it: if Knies is really on the market, Kent Hughes is probably not the only one who has a chance of getting him out of Toronto. And in fact, since Montreal is a natural rival of Toronto, I imagine Knies won't be offered to the Habs at a discount.

So which clubs should we keep an eye on?

In fact, there's one name that keeps coming up: the St. Louis Blues. Rumors of Robert Thomas trading Matthew Knies were in the air before the deadline.

They are both targets for the Canadiens… and in a few months, the Blues and Maple Leafs could have a different GM.

But we must also keep in mind that the New Jersey Devils want a top-6 player in return for Simon Nemec. And Knies fits the description.

Additional elements would need to be added for Toronto to say yes (according to Elliotte Friedman of 32 Thoughts), but couldsuch a trade could happen between the Devils and the Maple Leafs? Maybe.

Elliotte Friedman: I don't think Simon Nemec for Matthew Knies one for one makes any sense for Toronto, but I do think that that is the kind of thing those two teams would have talked about – 32 Thoughts (3/7) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 10, 2026

What's interesting is that tonight, the Maple Leafs will be at the Bell Centre. I'm looking forward to seeing the Canadiens fans react when the Maple Leafs player steps onto the ice. Montreal fans know what to do in these situations.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, will have to win their game on the ice. After all, right now, the club is only four points ahead of the Blue Jackets, who are knocking on the door of the playoffs.

The end of the season will be interesting in Montreal, in any case.

Canadiens prospects | “We're talking about the playoffs, but it's not a sure thing for the Habs.” https://t.co/Png28OZeaX — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) March 10, 2026

Brad Marchand is injured and the Panthers want to sink.

