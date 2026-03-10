Matthew Knies and the CH: “There’s smoke in the file,” says Elliotte Friedman

Matthew Knies' name is popular in Montreal right now. He is the one who was identified as the mystery forward coveted by the Canadiens last Friday on the trade deadline, and right now, the story is making headlines for reasons that are quite logical.

The fact that the Canadiens were involved in a deal like this is a big deal, after all.

Elliotte Friedman talked about it earlier today on Sportsnet… and he said he heard the same theories as Nick Kypreos.

He was told that this wasn't necessarily true, but Friedman explains it well: there's no smoke without fire… especially in a case like this.