Matthew Knies and the CH: “There’s smoke in the file,” says Elliotte Friedman
Matthew Knies' name is popular in Montreal right now. He is the one who was identified as the mystery forward coveted by the Canadiens last Friday on the trade deadline, and right now, the story is making headlines for reasons that are quite logical.
The fact that the Canadiens were involved in a deal like this is a big deal, after all.
Elliotte Friedman talked about it earlier today on Sportsnet… and he said he heard the same theories as Nick Kypreos.
He was told that this wasn't necessarily true, but Friedman explains it well: there's no smoke without fire… especially in a case like this.
I have heard the same theories. I denied it, but obviously, there's smoke there. – Elliotte Friedman
“I heard those same theories. It was denied to me, but obviously, there's some smoke there.”@FriedgeHNIC joins @Mattymar89 and @FutaMichael to break down the rumors involving Matthew Knies and the Montreal Canadiens.
LIVE
https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz
https://t.co/tEtiRUWyip pic.twitter.com/hBUkNecTlq
— Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) March 10, 2026
According to Friedman, we're likely to hear more about Knies and the Canadiens in the near future.
The insider speaks like someone who expects to see the two clubs negotiate when the opportunity arises… and that's where it gets particularly interesting for Canadiens fans. Because we all know that Matthew Knies in Montreal would be… something.One might wonder why the Leafs are thinking abouttrade him,” but hey. If the Canadiens can take advantage of a situation that could ultimately benefit them, so be it. That said, Friedman mentions in the segment above that the Leafs don't see Knies as a problem. To put it simply, you just have to understand that he's the easy player to trade because he doesn't have a no-trade clause right now and because he has a lot of value on the market.
And we know that in Toronto, acquiring several pieces in order to improve the team's future could prove to be a good idea in a context where the club doesn't need resources for the future…
In a nutshell
– I'm going with the captain… of the Canadiens. Hehe.
GAME DAY Canadiens VS Maple Leafs
Who will have the better game tonight, Matthews or Suzuki? pic.twitter.com/RZwBMylJa0
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 10, 2026
— Big catch by the Pats.
Romeo Doubs signs with the Patriots! pic.twitter.com/vqyA5SLXeE
— RDS (@RDSca) March 10, 2026
— Oh.
NBA: Doncic fined for “inappropriate” gesture toward refereehttps://t.co/lXTjc6SC8M
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 10, 2026
— Really?
That would be a very big fish. https://t.co/qrYJ6ZYyVk
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 10, 2026