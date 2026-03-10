Matthew Knies and the Canadiens: one wonders why the Maple Leafs are considering this

Matthew Knies is the name of the hour in Montreal. We know that the Canadiens were among the teams that talked to the Maple Leafs about acquiring Matthew Knies just before the trade deadline.

Obviously, the #MysteryTrade didn't pan out. We don't know if that was the deal, but anyway.

Since his name was made public, we've heard a lot of opinions on the subject. And since Knies is a big guy who plays hockey the right way, there's a certain excitement in the air.

We'll see if it comes to fruition this summer.

But behind this news, we have to wonder why the Maple Leafs would agree to send a player like him, signed to a long-term contract, to a rival like the Canadiens.

I have a few theories in mind about why, unlike the club's other stars, he doesn't have a no-trade clause. The Maple Leafs want to turn the tide and, for one reason or another, they believe that Knies is the only big name who can realistically bring in an interesting return—because of his contract. I agree with Gilbert Delorme (it's with Knies that you turn the tide), but maybe the other big names aren't realistic targets for other teams.

Trading for Matthew Knies: the right decision? pic.twitter.com/kJxs08aj0B — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 10, 2026

2. Perhaps the price offered by the Canadiens was too tempting to turn down. After all, Knies won't be traded at a discount—if he ends up leaving at all.

Especially not in Montreal.

3. Maybe there's something seriously wrong with Knies and the Maple Leafs want to trade him now, before it's too late.

Renaud Lavoie raised the theory this morning on BPM Sports.

But anyway. Whatever the reasons, the situation will be closely monitored in Montreal (especially tonight, when Knies will be at the Bell Centre… to face the Flanelle) in the coming months.

We'll see if anything comes of it.

In brief

– Tyler Myers would have said yes to the Red Wings if the Stars weren't in the picture.

Darren Dreger: If Dallas didn't find a way to get that done, I think Tyler Myers would've waived to go to Detroit – Sekeres & Price (3/9) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) March 10, 2026

— Again?

This isn't the first time. https://t.co/tfoMVwoRVa — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 10, 2026

— Must read.

VIDEO | The #GoHabsGo‘s third-round pick is tearing up the Western Hockey League. The #Habs rookie camp and being overlooked in 2024 sparked the rise of a future star. Interview



MTL's 3rd round pick is burning @TheWHL; the future star's combustion… — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) March 10, 2026

— Max Domi, who recognizes few faces in Montreal, thinks the club is on the right track.

#LeafsForever Max Domi says he was talking with Josh Anderson about how few guys remain on the #Habs from Domi's time playing for the #GoHabsGo. By his count, it's 3 — Brendan Gallagher, Philip Danault, and Nick Suzuki. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 10, 2026

— Interesting.