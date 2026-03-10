Jacoby Matthews signs two-year deal with the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes continue to add young talent to their roster in preparation for the upcoming seasons.

The Montreal team confirmed on Tuesday the signing of American wide receiver Jacoby Matthews, who agreed to a two-year contract with the organization.

This agreement will allow the 23-year-old player to remain with the team until the end of the 2027 season of the Canadian Football League, often referred to as the Johnston circuit. Alouettes management hopes that this new acquisition will bring speed and versatility to Montreal's offense.

Standing five feet ten inches tall and weighing approximately 167 pounds, Matthews is known for his agility and speed on the field. During the 2025 season with the Braves of Alcorn State University, he distinguished himself as a reliable target in the passing game.

During that college campaign, he had 31 receptions for a total of 384 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored another major on a kick return, demonstrating his ability to contribute in different phases of the game.

His impact was not limited to catching passes. Matthews also accumulated an additional 287 yards on special teams, a skill that could quickly set him apart on the Montreal roster.

Before joining Alcorn State, the receiver from McComb continued his college career with the Florida International Panthers. data-end=”1596″>Florida International University in 2023 and 2024. These seasons allowed him to develop his skills and attract the attention of professional recruiters.

The Alouettes bet on youth

With this signing, the Alouettes are clearly betting on the potential and progress of a young player who is still developing. The Montreal organization is constantly looking to strengthen its depth on offense while adding athletes who can have an immediate impact on special teams.

If Matthews manages to quickly adapt to the pace and style of play in the CFL, he could become an interesting option in Montreal's offensive system.Fans will therefore be watching his early performances closely as the team continues its preparations for the upcoming seasons in the Canadian Football League.

