Jacob deGrom could be traded this summer

After trading five players—Gavin Fien, Alejandro Rosario, Devin Fitz-Gerald, Yeremy Cabrera, and Abimelec Ortiz—to acquire pitcher Mackenzie Gore, the Texas Rangers will certainly be looking to go far this year, perhaps even to the World Series.

But since a lot can happen between now and October, nothing is guaranteed, and if the wind changes direction, the Rangers could find themselves on the selling side at the trade deadline.

In that case, just as colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois did last September, Greg Amsinger of MLB Network predicts that Texas will trade Jacob deGrom in 2026.

Jacob deGrom will be the number one player traded, if not Tarik Skubal, at the trade deadline.

The 37-year-old is as effective today as he was just a few years ago, despite undergoing a second Tommy John surgery. deGrom had a healthy 2025 season, with 30 starts, a 2.97 ERA, and 185 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.

“[Jacob deGrom] will be the #1 player moved, if not Skubal, at the Trade Deadline…” Greg's bold prediction has Texas moving a 2x Cy Young Award winner. pic.twitter.com/C33e3b3lxI — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 9, 2026

Staying healthy, however, is a recurring problem for deGrom and the rest of the Rangers' rotation.

This is particularly true for Nathan Eovaldi. He was a key member of the Rangers' pitching staff in 2025, posting a 1.73 ERA and striking out 129 batters in 130 innings pitched over 22 starts. However, Eovaldi spent two stints on the injured list due to a virus and shoulder problems. This could tip the scales in terms of the Texas team's performance on the field and the decision that will be made before the trade deadline.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.