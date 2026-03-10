David Reinbacher: Don’t be surprised if he plays for the Canadiens tomorrow.

David Reinbacher has been playing very well lately. Playing for the Laval Rocket, the defenseman is probably playing his best hockey since arriving in North America. This coincides with his return to health. This must make his bosses in Laval very happy.

But inevitably, the Canadiens' management must be pleased to see this. After all, they are counting on the defenseman for the future—in an ideal world, at least.

Right now, everyone is saying good things about him.

David Reinbacher is having a great run in Laval: Is it time to call him back up? New episode of Processus available!https://t.co/wAzleGHNws pic.twitter.com/U6bSr1rTX7 — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) March 10, 2026

David Reinbacher has been amazing recently. We had to talk about it! https://t.co/FmPkBJgVSl — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) March 10, 2026

And increasingly, there are rumors of a potential recall to Montreal. It's easy to think that there's no smoke without fire and that the Habs could very well give him a chance. And on that note, Eric Engels, on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast, opened the door to seeing the Canadiens' prospect make his debut on Wednesday (tomorrow) in Ottawa. If he gives a specific date, it's probably because he's heard something, right?

Is it time to give David Reinbacher a chance with the big club?@EricEngels: “I think if you're going to give Reinbacher a shot, Wednesday is a good time to do it.”#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/hRlYKYXUvB — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 10, 2026

If that's the case, Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble would surely be the extras.

Remember that after the deadline, a club does not have a maximum number of players on its roster, but must still comply with the salary cap. A team is allowed five call-ups plus emergency call-ups. Reinbacher would not be an emergency recall. If Reinbacher ever plays, he will have something to prove. After all, it stands to reason that this summer, the Canadiens will want to pick up an experienced defenseman who would stand in the way of the defenseman.

So if he gets his chance (with a club fighting for a playoff spot), he'll have to be effective defensively.

It makes perfect sense for the Canadiens to add young, talented players. At the same time, the team could really benefit from a bit more experience, particularly to help manage games and hold onto leads. — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) March 10, 2026

