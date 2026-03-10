Cole Caufield is not injured, says Martin St-Louis

Tonight, Cole Caufield's health was the focus of attention. The Habs' sniper began missing shifts midway through the second period… and was only seen on the power play in the third period.

And with 90 seconds left in the game, he headed back to the locker room.

So we wondered if Caufield was okay… The good news is that Martin St-Louis was reassuring: the coach noted that #13 is not injured. Caufield didn't play because he wasn't feeling well; he's sick.

He will travel to Ottawa with the rest of the team.

Martin St-Louis confirms Cole Caufield wasn't feeling well during tonight's game. Will travel with the team to Ottawa tonight. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 11, 2026

Clearly, then, the news is good for #13. He will be traveling with the team, and it seems that he has a real chance of playing tomorrow.

Will his playing time be limited? That's the question.

It should be noted that when Caufield was seen on the ice during power plays at the end of the third period, he seemed comfortable on the ice. Clearly, the team wanted to limit his workload in order to optimize his use.

Ivan Demidov replaced Caufield on the first line in the second half of the game. We'll see if that combination is used again tomorrow against the Senators.

But the good news is that Caufield is not seriously injured. That would have been a serious blow.

Overtime

One might wonder why Caufield, who is sick, remained on his team's bench for almost the entire game. After all, if he is contagious, it might have been wise to keep him away from the group.

But in reality, it's possible that his illness isn't contagious either… and we know that it's circulating in the locker room. Perhaps it was decided that the risk was minor, or even almost non-existent.