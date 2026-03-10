Blue Jays: A timeline for Trey Yesavage | Kevin Gausman set for the 27th

A timeline for Trey Yesavage

After weeks of uncertainty about when Trey Yesavage would be sent to the mound for his first start, the Blue Jays have finally provided some answers.

Tomorrow, in the minors, he will pitch a two-inning simulated game.

The plan will likely be to give him two more starts (either in the majors or minors) before the end of camp, so that he is ready to pitch at least three innings in the majors at the start of the regular season.

Keep in mind that the young pitcher is not injured: the Blue Jays want to limit his number of innings early in the year. Since the strategy worked in 2025, we'll trust them for 2026.

Blue Jays pitching updates Ricky Tiedemann (elbow) resumed throwing on Tuesday Trey Yesavage is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game vs minor-leaguers on Wednesday Shane Bieber (forearm) and Yimi Garcia (elbow) continuing throwing on flat ground — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 10, 2026

It should be noted, however, that the pitchers who are truly injured are getting better.

Ricky Tiedemann has resumed pitching after his elbow problems. Shane Bieber (forearm) and Yimi Garcia (elbow) continue to improve. We know they won't start the season on time: they are currently pitching, but not yet from the mound.

Kevin Gausman in the opening game?

Kevin Gausman pitched on Sunday. We don't yet know when he will pitch again (it won't be before Saturday), but we can assume it will be on Sunday, March 15.

And since the opening game is on March 27, it would be very easy to line up the veteran to start the opening game for the first time since his arrival in Toronto.

If the Blue Jays give Kevin Gausman an extra day between starts here & there while setting him up for two more spring outings, he'd line up for opening day. Plus, the significance of Barger's day. With @ArdenZwelling via @Sportsnet https://t.co/i5tluKGLsp — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 8, 2026

You might say that Dylan Cease (who pitched today) could also be in line for the 27th—and that's true. But based on how the Blue Jays have lined up their pitchers, Gausman seems to be ahead of Cease in the rotation.

Cease will have plenty of chances to redeem himself…

