Arber Xhekaj has no future in Montreal. That much is becoming increasingly clear. The Canadiens will eventually want to bring in a right-handed defenseman with different qualities than Arber Xhekaj. Young players are coming up, and a summer trade is always possible.

That's why the Sheriff (who could one day see his brother replace him in the lineup as the club's enforcer) doesn't seem to be in Martin St-Louis' plans, who has never been impressed with the player he is.

That's why Isuggested taking advantage of the defenseman's market value, which won't improve going forward, and trading him before the deadline.

The fact that Kent Hughes was unable to acquire a defenseman means that Xhekaj's presence this season is still important, of course.

But the fact remains that my suggestion, which did not make everyone happy, is still realistic for the offseason. I like WiFi tools, like many people, but the Habs clearly want to go elsewhere.

And now Georges Laraque, at BPM Sports, has just said that the defenseman has been offered to virtually every team in the National Hockey League recently.

Georges asked Mathieu Chouinard if the departure of #72 was inevitable. And the former goalie is right: it's not a good sign that, despite this, the robust player is still in town.

I think it has to do with the fact that no one made it to the blue line… but we understand Chouinard's point.

Let's not forget that there is a chance that David Reinbacher will make his NHL debut tomorrow. This would inevitably be a slap in the face for Xhekaj—and Jayden Struble, of course.

But tonight, the Sheriff will play.

