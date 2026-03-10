Another player leaves the Super Bowl champions

The news quickly spread throughout the NFL: Riq Woolen signs with the Buffalo Bills.>Riq Woolen has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, a decision that could have a significant impact on the team's defense for the upcoming season.

The former cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $15 million, according to multiple sources.

This deal represents an interesting gamble for Philadelphia. The organization is looking to solidify its secondary while maintaining some financial flexibility. With this short-term contract, the team can evaluate the player's performance without making a long-term commitment.

Since arriving in the National Football League, Woolen quickly made a name for himself with his combination of speed, size, and instinct for intercepting passes. His rookie season in 2022 particularly caught the attention of league observers.

Throughout his career so far, Woolen has built a reputation as an interception specialist. In his first season in the NFL, he had six interceptions, the most in the league that year. This performance earned him a place among the most promising young defenders in the league.

Although his offensive production has declined slightly in subsequent seasons, he remains a player capable of changing the course of a game with a single defensive play. Last season, he played in 16 games, recording one interception and several pass deflections.

He is expected to play alongside young talents who are already well established in the team's secondary.

The Philadelphia organization hopes that this change of environment will allow Woolen to regain the level of play that made him one of the most exciting defensive players to watch when he first entered the league.

If the gamble pays off, this signing could become one of the most interesting acquisitions of the NFL offseason. If not, the one-year contract limits the risk for the Eagles, who continue to build a defense capable of competing with the best teams in the league.

