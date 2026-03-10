Aaron Boone fires another shot at Juan Soto

Since Juan Soto's departure, the New York Yankees manager has been consistent in his comments about his former protégé. And yesterday (Monday) was no exception.

In an excerpt from an interview with Evan Roberts of WFAN Sports Radio, the host asked Boone directly if he was still bothered by the loss of Soto to the New York Mets. The manager's response was immediate.

I think it still bothers him.

Roberts then responded by accusing Boone of sounding like all the Yankees trolls who call the station. Boone then laughed and pulled out the famous tape that only he has in his possession.

I love Juan Soto. I still love him. He and I have a great relationship. I obviously loved the dynamic he brought to our team. The duo he had with Aaron Judge throughout the year was really, really special. So he's moved on, and he's obviously going to continue to do well.”

This isn't the first time the Bronx representative manager has taken a jab at his former player, as when the two saw each other at last year's training camp, Boone told reporters that Soto looked awful in a Mets uniform.

Aaron Boone had to mess with @EvanRobertsWFAN about his Juan Soto question pic.twitter.com/j5Dsquw8WG — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 9, 2026

For his part, Soto has not been very discreet about his time in the Bronx either.

At the World Baseball Classic, he ranked the 2024 Yankees among the most fun teams he has ever played for, on par with the 2019 Washington Nationals team that won the World Series. The Mets, who are paying him $765 million over 15 years, were not mentioned in the discussion.

Soto also mentioned that he missed Judge in his lineup and that everything was easier with Judge in the offensive role. Yet Soto chose the Mets over the Yankees.

